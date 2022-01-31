Report: Frank Lampard Considering Chelsea Academy Coach Ashley Cole as Part of Everton Backroom Staff

Frank Lampard is considering bringing in Chelsea academy coach and legend Ashley Cole as part of his backroom staff at Everton, according to reports.

The 43-year-old is set to be announced as the manager on Merseyside, replacing Rafael Benitez.

As per Standard Sport, Lampard could be bringing former Chelsea teammate Cole with him to the club.

This comes as Joe Edwards is set to depart Chelsea to reunite with Lampard at Everton and could be named as his assistant manager.

Anthony Barry is set to remain with Thomas Tuchel's team despite reports that Everton were keen to bring him in with Lampard, meaning that the former Chelsea boss could turn to Cole instead.

The pair played together for years at Chelsea, part of a successful side that capped their trophy laiden spell by lifting the Champions League for the first time in the club's history back in 2012.

Cole finished his career under Lampard as he played for Derby County back in 2019 and could now join up with his former teammate once again.

The Chelsea legend retired at the end of the season with Derby and followed Lampard back to Stamford Bridge, joining as an academy coach.

He was then named assistant coach of England U21's alongside Lee Carsley, combining his duties with his role at Chelsea.

And now he could make the next step in his coaching career and join Lampard at Everton.

It remains to be seen as to whether an agreement will be reached.

