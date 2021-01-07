Report: Frank Lampard 'dreams of managing Barcelona'

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reportedly dreams of managing Spanish giants FC Barcelona one day.

Lampard has only been in management for two full seasons - managing Derby County in his first before making the big move to Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

He is under-pressure though as his managerial ability is put to the test with Chelsea only winning one of their last six following a rough spell of form in the Premier League.

But according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Lampard has a long-term target of managing in Spain and in particular at Barcelona.

"His dream is to train in La Liga and do what he couldn't do during his days as a player," said Balague on Lampard on Esport3.

"He would like to sit in the dugout at the Nou Camp and coach Barca in the not too distant future."

Lampard was linked several times with a switch to Spain and to Barcelona and Real Madrid in his playing days, but he stayed put in England before heading out to America.

