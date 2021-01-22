Report: Frank Lampard given additional time at the wheel with board torn over potential replacement

Frank Lampard's future as Chelsea manager has been hanging by the thread since the turn of the year, following a disastrous run of results that has seen Chelsea slip to eighth place in the league table.

It was reported earlier this week by Miguel Delaney of The Independent that the board don't wish to make a managerial change mid-season and are willing to afford Lampard more time to turn the ship around, keeping in mind his legendary status at the club.

As per sources close to ESPN, advisors to club owner, Roman Abramovich, and club director, Marina Granovskaia, are currently struggling to identify a suitable replacement for Lampard.

The report mentioned that a number of figures in the dressing room are confused by Lampard's method of repeatedly changing his starting XI and believe that his failure to identify his best team is playing part in Chelsea's struggles on the pitch.

The board have been presented with a dilemma as they could either achieve a short-term fix by bringing in the likes of Avram Grant and Andriy Shevchenko, or let Lampard try and steady the ship till the end of the season and then appoint a long-term replacement.

The Blues have swiftly fallen down the league table over the past month and find themselves 11 points adrift of leaders, Manchester United, following Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Leicester City - Chelsea's fifth loss in their last eight league outings.

Chelsea appear to be lacking a system of play despite the wealth of attacking talent at Lampard's disposal. Lampard has failed to bring the best out of a host of his big-money summer signings, including Kai Havertz and the goal-shy Timo Werner.

The pressure is mounting on Lampard to deliver, while there has been constant talk of him being shown the door since the defeat to Brendan Rodgers' side.

"It intensified for me a while ago," said Lampard on his future, following the Leicester defeat.

"Expectations at this club are high. Right or wrong. When we perform like that it is normal people will ask questions.

"It is not my decision. That is something that will always be there. Some things are always beyond your control. That I can't answer."

