November 18, 2021
Report: Frank Lampard Not Bitter After Chelsea Sacking

Frank Lampard has no bitterness towards Chelsea after being sacked by the club in January, according to reports. 

The 43-year-old was shown the door on January 25 after losing five of his last eight Premier League games as they slumped down the table into ninth. 

Lampard's exit was an extremely difficult decision for the club, particularly from owner Roman Abramovich who provided a rare statement following the sacking. 

"This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him," said Abramovich.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

Lampard's final game in charge came against Luton Town a day prior to his departure as he left on a winning note. 

He may have felt he deserved more time after guiding the Blues to a top four finish, but a heavy transfer spend in the summer window wasn't matched up with performances over the Christmas and New Year period. 

The former Chelsea boss has been out of management ever since but, as per the Telegraph, he holds no 'bitterness' over his departure and has continued to watch the side who have flourished under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage.

