Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Frank Lampard Plans to Snatch Joe Edwards From Chelsea Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

    Author:

    Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will attempt to lure Joe Edwards with him to Norwich City, if appointed as manager of the Canaries, according to reports.

    It has been reported that Lampard will be named as Norwich City's new manager, after the sacking of Daniel Farke.

    And as per Nizaar Kinsella, Lampard will try to bring Edwards in as his assistant manager.

    Kinsella continues to report that Jody Morris, who was Lampard's assistant at Chelsea, is unlikely to join him at Norwich as he is looking for a managerial job himself.

    Edwards was part of Lampard's backroom staff during his time at Chelsea and has remained a first team coach under Thomas Tuchel ever since.

    Read More

    However, Lampard will try to tempt him away from Chelsea despite his long-standing relationship with the club.

    Edwards has been part of the coaching staff since 2004, retiring as a player as he began coaching at a young age with the Academy.

    He has come on leaps and bounds and cemented his place as part of Chelsea's coaching staff, so it remains to be seen as to whether he could be tempted to depart for a promotion as Frank Lampard's assistant manager at Norwich City.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1000372634h
    News

    Report: Frank Lampard Plans to Snatch Joe Edwards From Chelsea Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

    2 minutes ago
    imago0045289887h
    News

    Chelsea Oppose FIFA Proposal For Biennial World Cups

    32 minutes ago
    imago0045289887h
    News

    Chelsea Learn 2022/23 Premier League Dates Ahead of Qatar World Cup

    1 hour ago
    imago0049651174h
    News

    Petr Cech Makes Honest Bayern Munich & Barcelona Admission

    1 hour ago
    imago0049651054h
    News

    Petr Cech Recalls Chelsea Champions League Nights

    2 hours ago
    imago1003801536h
    News

    Gareth Southgate Confirms Mason Mount is Out of England's Clash vs Albania

    2 hours ago
    imago0049651054h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hailed For 'Great Job' by Chelsea Director Petr Cech

    3 hours ago
    imago0044637598h
    News

    Petr Cech Tips Frank Lampard to Succeed Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

    3 hours ago