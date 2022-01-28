Skip to main content
Report: Frank Lampard Plans to Steal Anthony Barry From Chelsea if Handed Everton Job

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is planning to recruit Chelsea coach Anthony Barry as part of his backroom staff if he is handed the Everton managerial position, according to reports.

It has been over a year since Lampard's dismissal at Stamford Bridge and he could be set to return to management.

As per the Sun, if Lampard lands the managerial vacancy at Everton, he plans to recruit Barry as part of his backroom staff.

imago0049609467h

It was previously reported that Barry's reputation has led to approaches from Cardiff City, Aberdeen and Tranmere Rovers but decided to stay at Chelsea.

 However, Thomas Tuchel convinced the coach to stay at the club due to his 'human qualities' and tactical details.

It was uncertain as to whether Barry would stay or follow Lampard out of the door as the pair had a strong relationship, undergoing the same coaching course together as they looked to get into the game.

Read More

Therefore, Lampard could attempt to bring his previous collegue to his new club if he lands the role at Everton.

imago1000444793h

The latest reports stated that he is now the 'leading candidate' for Everton as he had been targeted by the Toffees and held initial talks, after Rafa Benitez was sacked in Merseyside.

As per the Mail, 'Lampard has strong support from sections of the Everton board, with CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale said to be among those pushing Lampard's claims'.

It remains to be seen as to who would make up his backroom staff, with Jody Morris unlikely to join him at his next club.

Joe Edwards holds a strong relationship with Lampard but is a key figure at Chelsea, alongside Barry.

imago1008115214h
