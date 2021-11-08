Report: Frank Lampard Set for Norwich City Talks Over Vacant Managerial Role

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to hold talks with Premier League side Norwich City over their vacant managerial position, according to reports.

The news comes after the Canaries sacked manager Daniel Farke following a 2-1 victory at Brentford.

As per the Telegraph, Lampard is set to hold talks over the vacant managerial role.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Englishman was dismissed by Chelsea back in January and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who went on to win the Champions League the same season.

He collected 1.75 points per match at Chelsea, while at Derby claiming an average of 1.63 points per game.

And he could return to management with Norwich City

Lampard has had a whole host of rumoured job offers since his Chelsea departure, which has seen him linked with Crystal Palace, Celtic and Bournemouth.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Most recently, the Englishman has been linked with Newcastle United but the Magpies opted to hire Eddie Howe.

“I’ve had some opportunities that have come up in the last six weeks, two months, that have been flattering but not the right thing," he said back in April.

“Nobody wants to lose their job and come out of the game you love, but at the same time... when you go into this career, this will happen, no matter how good you think you are or whatever circumstances you are in.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube