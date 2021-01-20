Report: Frank Lampard to hold 'crisis talks' with Chelsea board following Leicester humbling

Frank Lampard is set to hold crisis talks with the Chelsea board after yet another disappointing defeat in the Premier League, as Leicester City eased to a 2-0 victory over the Blues on Tuesday night.

The 42-year-old's future at the club is in serious threat following the result at the King Power and it could turn out to be the last nail in Lampard's coffin at Stamford Bridge.

According to ExWHUemployee, Lampard is due to hold 'crisis talks' with the club's hierarchy and a decision on his future will be made soon - however, he may be able to buy a bit more time before he's shown the door.

Chelsea have crumbled over the past month and look like a team lacking any sort of system, vision and game-plan.

Lampard has failed to bring the best out of a host of his big-money summer signings, including Kai Havertz and the goal-shy Timo Werner.

The Blues have slipped to eight place in the league just over a month-and-a-half after being top of the deck and being deemed as genuine title-contenders.

The writing could be on the wall for Lampard, but he wasn't ready to admit defeat - he left the decision for the boardroom and hierarchy in west London.

"It intensified for me a while ago," said Lampard on his future, following the Leicester defeat.

"Expectations at this club are high. Right or wrong. When we perform like that it is normal people will ask questions.

"It is not my decision. That is something that will always be there. Some things are always beyond your control. That I can't answer."

