Report: Fresh Contract Talks Held With Edouard Mendy

Following the news of Reece James' new contract this afternoon, talks have now begun for a new deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
James' contract extension was also followed by news that the club are also set to discuss fresh terms with Mason Mount and now according to Matt Law, Edouard Mendy is another name to potentially be awarded with an extension.

The Senegalese keeper signed for Chelsea in September 2020 from Rennes for a fee of around £22million and proved to be a great buy, producing great performances in his debut season, most notably during his side's run to the Champions League Final where they beat Manchester City

Mendy also became the first African goalkeeper to appear in a UCL final since Bruce Grobbelaar for Liverpool in 1985.

Edouard Mendy

Mendy showed world-class form during Chelsea's journey to winning the UCL in 2021

However, during last season and at the start of this campaign, Mendy has shown on occassions that he can be liable to some moments of madness on the ball and letting the side down with his poor attempts at dealing with shots.

Edouard Mendy

Mendy has looked shaky at times this season

As a result, fans have called for Mendy to be dropped for a couple of games to have a break from action with this dip in form that has cost Chelsea points this season, but talks for a new contract with Chelsea show that the club hierarchy believe his poor form can be rectified.

As expected, Mendy has travelled with the Chelsea squad to Croatia for their opening Champions League group game against Dinamo Zagreb, but it is unknown whether Thomas Tuchel will bring in Kepa Arrizabalaga for the match tomorrow night. 

