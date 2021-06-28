Report: Gallagher Wants to Impress Tuchel in Pre-Season

The midfielder wants to force his way into the first-team plans.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has indicated that he wants to impress at Chelsea in pre-season if he gets the opportunity to do so, according to reports.

The youngster was named Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in 2019 and has impressed on loan this season, picking up another award as University of Wolverhampton Young Player of the Season.

According to Football.London, Gallagher is ready to train hard to impress Thomas Tuchel in pre-season training if he thinks he will get the chance to do so.

Conor Gallagher was impressive in midfield for West Brom this season Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, the midfielder would also be open to another loan move down the line if his chances are limited.

Football.London continue to report that Gallagher was extremely close to joining Crystal Palace on loan last season, completing a medical at Selhurst Park before West Brom swooped in.

The Eagles could reignite their interest in the 21-year-old once they have hired a new manager.

Conor Gallagher's teammate Ethan Ampadu (right) will also return for pre-season training following the Europan Championships and loan spell at fellow relegated side Sheffield United Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Gallagher will be given a chance to work under Tuchel in pre-season as those who took part in Euro 2020 will not return until a few weeks after the start of pre-season (July 5), depending on how far their countries progress in the tournament.

It has been reported that Tuchel will not be taking it easy on the players in pre-season as the German will demand high intensity and work ethic from all those involved to be prepared for the new season.

Gallagher is relishing this opportunity, as his work ethic has been highlighted throughout various loan spells.

What are Chelsea's pre-season plans?

Chelsea stars will return in a 'staggered approach' with other members of squad returning on July 6. Younger members of the squad, academy stars, and returning loanees will train with the first-team.

Chelsea have booked a camp in Ireland and are set to play against several local sides. This comes after two games against Arsenal and Spurs were confirmed prior to their Super Cup clash against Villarreal on August 11 ahead of their Premier League opener on August 14 against Crystal Palace.

What Thomas Tuchel said after Chelsea confirmed pre-season clashes against Spurs and Arsenal

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums," said Tuchel.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

