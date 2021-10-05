Report: Gareth Southgate Trying to Convince Callum Hudson-Odoi to Continue International Career With England

Gareth Southgate has held talks with Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi over his international future amid links of a switch of allegiance to Ghana next year.

The 20-year-old has only made three appearances for the England senior appearances, and Fifa rules state that he would be able to change allegiances.

He has been linked with Ghana and the Chelsea winger has rejected a recent call-up to the England U21 squad back in August to focus on his place in Thomas Tuchel's side.

He has once remained at Cobham for this international break.

Now, as per the Telegraph, Southgate has spoken to Hudson-Odoi about his international ambitions for the future in the hope of avoiding a stand-off, with many in the England camp growing in fear that he will accept to play for Ghana once he is eligible.

Tuchel has stayed out of the Chelsea star's international future, but did hint that playing for the England U21s may be of benefit to Hudson-Odoi instead of remaining at Cobham during the international break.

“It’s his personal decision and nothing to do with my opinion or the club’s,” said Tuchel last month after he rejected the call-up. “If I speculate a little bit, I think it’s about disappointment that he is not nominated for the first team, but at the same time maybe did not have enough minutes to be nominated for the first team.

“Personally, I could see the upgrade in having some minutes and being in a leading role for the Under-21s, but he decided differently so he will deal with the consequences.”

