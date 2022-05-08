Skip to main content

Report: Government Will Not Block Chelsea Sale if Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia Remain

The UK government will not block Chelsea's sale should chairman Bruce Buck and club director Marina Granovskaia remain at the west London club, according to reports.

Chelsea's takeover story has reached a new chapter as Todd Boehly's consortium signed an agreement to buy the club on Friday.

As per Ben Jacobs, the UK government - whose approval is needed for the sale to go through - will not block the transaction if Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia remain at the club.

This comes following news that the DCMS committee chairman Julian Knight believed it would be an 'unsettling development' if the pair stayed.

The deal is expected to be completed in late May, after Todd Boehly was spotted in attendance at Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The club released a statement on Friday detailing the transaction that will see Boehly's consortium take charge.

"Of the total investment being made, £2.5bn will be applied to purchase the shares in the Club and such proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100% to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich.

"UK Government approval will be required for the proceeds to be transferred from the frozen UK bank account."

"In addition, the proposed new owners will commit £1.75bn in further investment for the benefit of the Club. This includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women's Team and Kingsmeadow and continued funding for the Chelsea Foundation."

