Report: Graham Potter ‘Expected’ to Be Chelsea’s Next Manager

Earlier this morning, Chelsea announced that they had departed ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

To say this was a surprising move by Todd Boehly would be an understatement. Yes, recent results haven't been favourable but it's seven games into the season.

However, recent reports seem to suggest that it wasn't the results that got the German sacked. Apparently, Tuchel and Boehly had clashed over transfers and the Dinamo Zagreb result had no impact on his future.

IMAGO / Pixsell

This is a huge decision for the new owners to make but if it pays off and the new manager succeeds then no one will remember the drama surrounding today.

Thomas Tuchel's Successor

There seem to be two main contenders for the Chelsea job as things stand. Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite Potter being 'less experienced', he seems to be Boehly's favourite according to reports.

So much so that he is apparently on his way to London to discuss terms to become Chelsea's new manager.

IMAGO / PA Images

Now, According to Nathan Gissing of Di Marzio, confidence is growing regarding Chelsea’s pursuit of Potter.

So much so that he is currently the frontrunner and is expected to become the Blues' next head coach.

If this is true then it wouldn't be a surprise if Potter is announced by Chelsea before Saturday's game against Fulham.

Read More Chelsea Stories