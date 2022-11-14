Skip to main content
Report: Graham Potter Has 'Full Backing' Of Owners

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Following a few disappointing results, reports have come out regarding Chelsea ownership's plan for Graham Potter.

Chelsea's reputation for being quick to move on from an underperforming manager was notable under their previous owner Roman Abramovich. Given their recent results, some fans were worried new manager Graham Potter might be subjected to this fate.

To dispel this worry, Ben Jacobs came out and discussed his belief that Graham Potter's job is secure for the foreseeable future. Jacobs claims that he has the 'full backing' of the ownership group, even if the Blues do not finish in the Top 4 this season. 

Graham Potter

Potter reportedly was drawn to Chelsea by the ownership's commitment to building long-term, sustainable success. The club is reportedly aware that the current issues are partially down to their decisions pre-Potter, making them willing to shoulder the blame.

Given he has not even had a transfer window yet, it seems very harsh to judge Potter on this recent run of results. The club is undergoing a complete overhaul and there will naturally be growing pains, no matter who the manager is. 

Graham Potter

Potter has shown at Brighton just what he is capable of once he has been given the time to get his players in and a system for them in place. He has the capabilities to succeed and Chelsea and it seems he will be given the necessary time to do so. 

