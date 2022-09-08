Skip to main content

Report: Graham Potter Has Left Brighton's Training Ground After Saying His Farewells

Graham Potter could potentially become Chelsea manager by the end of today after leaving Brighton's training ground around mid-day.

After the news of Thomas Tuchel getting sacked only yesterday, Chelsea now focuses on bringing in Graham Potter as soon as possible.

Soon after the announcement of Tuchel being sacked was released to the public, Chelsea approached Brighton in order to start communication with Potter. 

Graham Potter

Brighton accepted and negotiations have been ongoing since yesterday afternoon with Chelsea keen on doing any means necessary to acquire the English manager. 

This would cause Chelsea to have to buy potter out of his current contract at Brighton which is expected to be £15-20 million.

It is now believed a verbal agreement between Potter and Chelsea has been made and everything could be completed and finalised by the end of today. 

According to Sky Sports, Potter arrived at Brighton's training ground earlier this morning where he spent two hours saying his final goodbyes to the players and staff.

Graham Potter

Potter has now left the training facilities and could potentially be on his way to London where he would finalise his move to Chelsea. 

If completed today, Potter should be able to take charge of Chelsea in their upcoming London derby against Fulham on the weekend. 

Chelsea will need to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday in the Blues opening game of this season's Champions League group stage.

