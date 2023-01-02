Skip to main content
Report: Graham Potter Has The Backing Of Todd Boehly And Behdad Eghbali

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Graham Potter Has The Backing Of Todd Boehly And Behdad Eghbali

Despite Chelsea's poor run of form as of late which has carried over from the World Cup break, the Chelsea owners have full belief in the manager Graham Potter. There is no pressure over his future.

Graham Potter may not have known where to look after another disappointing result last night against Nottingham Forest, but he has been given reassurances over his future.

Chelsea are notorious for hiring and firing managers, and Todd Boehly has already done it once in his first six months of owning Chelsea.

Potter has been assured over his future despite the run of form, and the owners will reportedly not react to the run of results.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali

Graham Potter met with Behdad Eghbali over the international break.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea manager Graham Potter met Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali during the international break, and left feeling confident that the club will not react to this current run of form.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have four losses, one win and one draw in their last six games, and it is a run that is less than impressive for the club of this caliber.

Social media has been a wash with fans believing Graham Potter is out of his depth, but to the defence of the Chelsea manager a league title has never been won on Twitter.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter has been given reassurances over his future.

Potter will know results have to be better, and will be hoping the impending transfer of Enzo Fernandez can get over the line soon so he can help the team towards them.

A tough time for Potter, but no current fear of being sacked by the club. Results must improve, and he may be assessed further down the line again if they don't.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Enzo Fernandez Has Accepted Chelsea's Contract Offer

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Remains A Priority For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Nahuel Molina
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eyeing January Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Mykhailo Mudryk Situation With Arsenal

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Benoit Badiashile Is In London For Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea Is A Done Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Push For Josip Juranovic Due To His Low Price

By Dylan McBennett