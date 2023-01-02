Report: Graham Potter Has The Backing Of Todd Boehly And Behdad Eghbali

Graham Potter may not have known where to look after another disappointing result last night against Nottingham Forest, but he has been given reassurances over his future.

Chelsea are notorious for hiring and firing managers, and Todd Boehly has already done it once in his first six months of owning Chelsea.

Potter has been assured over his future despite the run of form, and the owners will reportedly not react to the run of results.

Graham Potter met with Behdad Eghbali over the international break. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea manager Graham Potter met Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali during the international break, and left feeling confident that the club will not react to this current run of form.

Chelsea have four losses, one win and one draw in their last six games, and it is a run that is less than impressive for the club of this caliber.

Social media has been a wash with fans believing Graham Potter is out of his depth, but to the defence of the Chelsea manager a league title has never been won on Twitter.

Graham Potter has been given reassurances over his future. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Potter will know results have to be better, and will be hoping the impending transfer of Enzo Fernandez can get over the line soon so he can help the team towards them.

A tough time for Potter, but no current fear of being sacked by the club. Results must improve, and he may be assessed further down the line again if they don't.

