Report: Graham Potter Interested In Recalling Callum Hudson-Odoi From Bayer Leverkusen
The winger was sent on loan to Bayer Leverkusen the day before the summer transfer deadline as he searched for some much-desired game time after being cast out by Thomas Tuchel before his sacking.
Hudson-Odoi was left out of the opening day squad against Everton by the German, leaving him frustrated, and since joining Leverkusen he has been involved in all five matches they've played up until this point, amassing 365 minutes of game time.
However, German outlet SportBild are reporting that Graham Potter is keen on recalling Hudson-Odoi back from his loan in January, with the Englishman a big fan of the 21-year old when he was manager of Brighton.
During Hudson-Odoi's search for a move away, it was reported that the youngster had rejected a couple of Premier League moves before he settled on a transfer to the Bundesliga, so it may come as a surprise if he does agree to end his loan short and return to England, unless Potter can guarantee him some consistent minutes in blue.
Many will want Hudson-Odoi to remain at Leverkusen for the rest of the season so he can adapt to new surroundings and find some consistency in his game, but could Potter work his magic to reignite Hudson-Odoi's Chelsea career? We will find out in January.
