Report: Graham Potter 'Keen' On Chelsea Job

It appears Chelsea fans will not be made to wait long for Thomas Tuchel's replacement to be appointed. Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter were immediately sounded out as two candidates, though it now appears Potter is the preferred option.

Though it has only been a day since the German was sacked, Chelsea's pursuit of the English manager is seemingly at a very advanced stage.

Ben Jacobs detailed the current happenings surrounding Chelsea's managerial search on Wednesday. According to him, the Blues are hoping to have their next manager in before this weekend, which is the reason their search has been so expedited.

Things are said to be moving 'very fast' with Potter and his current club Brighton are not going to stand in his way, though his release clause will have to be met by Chelsea before he can depart for West London.

Potter himself is said to be 'keen' on the potential move. He has angled for a step up in the past and it seems he is set to get his wish, as he is Chelsea's top target.

Expect this appointment to be wrapped up quickly, though this weekend's fixture at Craven Cottage might come just a bit too soon.

