Report: Graham Potter 'Not Prepared' To Leave Chelsea for England Job

The future of Gareth Southgate is currently up in the air following England's exit from the World Cup at the hands of France. Matt Law has released an article regarding the future of the role but there is still a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding it.

Law claims that Southgate will not inform the English hierarchy of his decision until after the New Year, though the FA are holding out hope he will stay on as boss.

Southgate will use the coming weeks to debilitate over this decision and speak with his family to come to a group consensus before he informs the FA.

IMAGO / Avanti

Naturally, Graham Potter's name has been mentioned as a potential successor should Southgate step aside. Law claims that Potter would not be prepared to leave the Chelsea job for England should he be offered it.

These rumors will likely continue to swirl as long as the future of Southgate is uncertain, but it would appear they are baseless in terms of those linking the Chelsea boss to the job.

