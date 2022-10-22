Skip to main content
Report: Graham Potter Reveals Mateo Kovacic Has Been Playing With Injury

Graham Potter has today revealed that Mateo Kovacic has been playing through injury for the last few months.

Mateo Kovacic changed the game when he came on today against Manchester United, which led to many Chelsea fans wondering why the Croatian didn't start the game in midfield.

Chelsea struggled until he came on, but gained more control of the game when he did and they went to a back four. Graham Potter revealed after the game Kovacic has been playing with an injury he has been carrying since the summer.

The Chelsea manager will be hoping the issue doesn't hinder Kovacic this season.

Mateo Kovacic changed the game for Chelsea today.

Speaking after the game against Manchester United, Graham Potter opened up about Mateo Kovacic playing through an injury. Kovacic replaced Marc Cucurella in the first-half, and changed the game immediately.

"He’s been nursing his knee all season pretty much and you look at the schedule, it’s impossible for him to start all the games."

"We’ve planned for him to have less time but things have conspired against us".

Kovacic is clearly an important player to Chelsea considering the difference he made today against Manchester United, and the questions of many Chelsea fans were answered as to why he hasn't been in the line-up.

It is not known when Kovacic is likely to get the situation regarding his knee sorted, as he has an upcoming world cup where he is likely to be a huge player in the campaign of Croatia.

