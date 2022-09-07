Skip to main content

Report: Graham Potter Set To Travel To London For Talks With Chelsea

Following Thomas Tuchel's shock sacking this morning, Graham Potter is going to travel to Stamford Bridge for talks with Todd Boehly over the managerial vacancy.
Despite Chelsea's disappointing loss to Dinamo Zagreb, that is not seen as the reason for Tuchel's departure and it seems now that Potter is the overwhelming favourite to take over.

Potter took Brighton training this morning and with the news that the Blues are on the hunt for a new name as manager, Potter is said to be interested in taking the job and is going to travel to London this afternoon to discuss terms according to Rob Dorsett, with the managerial chase now gathering serious pace. 

Potter has been an overwhelming success at Brighton, guiding the Seagulls to 9th last season, and he now has them sitting 4th after six games this campaign, winning four games, including becoming the first Brighton manager to win at Old Trafford when the Seagulls beat Man United 2-1 on the opening day of the season.

Pascal Gross

Pascal Gross scores vs Manchester United

If Potter were to arrive at Stamford Bridge, he would be offered a long-term contract at the club along with more money to spend in January.

