Report: Graham Potter To Chelsea Could Be Completed Today

Todd Boehly and his team seem too busy this morning finding a new manager after parting ways with Thomas Tuchel earlier this morning.

The German manager was backed over the summer, spending over £250 million on new players but has been sacked only six games into the new Premier League season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea seems to of made progress already after shortlisting a list of managers that the club would be keen on appointing.

Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino who are both currently not in management are on that list but it seems Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is an early favourite.

Chelsea has reportedly already made contact with Brighton and has been given permission to speak to Potter on a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Nizaar Kinsella, contact has been made by Chelsea and a deal for Potter is moving at quite some pace and could even be completed today if all goes well.

If Chelsea was to bring in Potter, the Blues would have to pay at least £10 million to buy the Brighton manager out of his contract.

The Blues will look to find Tuchels replacement as soon as possible with a London derby fixture against Fulham scheduled for Saturday where Chelsea will look to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat from Dinamo Zagreb.

