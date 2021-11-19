Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: 'Great Possibility' of Thiago Silva Extending His Chelsea Contract Amid Fluminense Interest

Author:

There is still a 'great possibility' that Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will renew his contract at Stamford Bridge for another season, despite interest from Brazilian side Fluminense, according to reports.

The 37-year-old has proven his quality since signing for the club on a free transfer last summer, playing a crucial part in Thomas Tuchel's Champions League success last season.

And as per Braziilian outfit O Dia, Silva could remain at Chelsea for a third season.

imago1007847994h

Silva's current deal expires at the end of the season, alongside fellow defenders Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta - none of which have yet to sign new deals.

Rudiger looks the most likely to leave, whilst Christensen and Azpilicueta are attracting interest from Europe, so Chelsea could look to tie up Silva's contract.

Read More

However, O Dia continue to state that the player's primary objective is the 2022 World Cup in December, looking to travel with Brazil to Qatar.

imago1007847990h

The competition comes after the expiry of his contract at Stamford Bridge and Silva will be keen to be getting first team football going into the tournament, which he will play at the age of 38.

Chelsea are unlikely to offer Silva anything more than a one-year extension so it will likely come down to whether he and his family wish to remain in London for an extra season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007861218h
News

Report: 'Great Possibility' of Thiago Silva Extending His Chelsea Contract

1 minute ago
imago1008077073h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Eden Hazard Loan Deal

14 hours ago
imago1002911364h
News

Thiago Silva Opens Up on 'Difficult Feeling' After Champions League Final Injury

15 hours ago
imago1007476650h
News

Brendan Rodgers Hails Ben Chilwell Ahead of Leicester City vs Chelsea

16 hours ago
imago1002915491h
News

Mason Mount: Champions League Final Was a 'Different' Experience

16 hours ago
imago1002913462h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Seven-Word Verdict on Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

17 hours ago
imago1007435554h
News

Timo Werner Hands Chelsea Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Leicester City Clash

17 hours ago
imago1002274806h
Transfer News

Wesley Fofana Makes Chelsea Hint After Revealing 'Dream' Transfer Destinations

18 hours ago