Report: 'Great Possibility' of Thiago Silva Extending His Chelsea Contract

There is still a 'great possibility' that Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will renew his contract at Stamford Bridge for another season, despite interest from Brazilian side Fluminense, according to reports.

The 37-year-old has proven his quality since signing for the club on a free transfer last summer, playing a crucial part in Thomas Tuchel's Champions League success last season.

And as per Braziilian outfit O Dia, Silva could remain at Chelsea for a third season.

Silva's current deal expires at the end of the season, alongside fellow defenders Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta - none of which have yet to sign new deals.

Rudiger looks the most likely to leave, whilst Christensen and Azpilicueta are attracting interest from Europe, so Chelsea could look to tie up Silva's contract.

However, O Dia continue to state that the player's primary objective is the 2022 World Cup in December, looking to travel with Brazil to Qatar.

The competition comes after the expiry of his contract at Stamford Bridge and Silva will be keen to be getting first team football going into the tournament, which he will play at the age of 38.

Chelsea are unlikely to offer Silva anything more than a one-year extension so it will likely come down to whether he and his family wish to remain in London for an extra season.

