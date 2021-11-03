Report: Harvey Vale in Talks With Chelsea Over Contract Extension After First Team Inclusion

Chelsea youngster Harvey Vale is in talks with the club over a new contract, according to reports in England.

The 18-year-old has broken into the matchday squad in recent weeks, being named as a substitute in both the Carabao Cup clash with Southampton and the Champions League match in Malmo.

And as per the Athletic, the talented youngster is in talks over a new deal at the club.

IMAGO (Credit: Imago)

The report states that Chelsea are looking to secure an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

They state that 'last month initial offers were discussed' but go on to clarify that neither side are in a rush to finalise terms.

The talks are heading in a positive direction, a boost to Chelsea as the club lost several of their Academy graduates last season.

Tino Livramento and Marc Guehi both decided to depart for Premier League opposition with no desire to extend contracts in west London.

The Athletic continue to report that other clubs are monitoring the situation but Vale does not look like he will depart Chelsea any time soon.

With Chelsea's forwards returning from injury after the international break, Vale is likely to step back down and stop training with the first team squad.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube