Report: How Antonio Conte Allegedly Benefited From Chelsea Signing Emerson Palmieri

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte allegedly had benefited financially from the Blues signing Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma in 2018, according to reports.

It was previously reported that the Italian was allegedly investigated for his conduct during his time at Stamford Bridge.

And as per CaughtOffside, it has been reported that the former Chelsea boss benefited from the club signing Emerson.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The report suggests that Conte was working with his agent Federico Pastorello to make 'secret agreements' with other agents in order to profit from Chelsea's transfer policy.

This was all done behind the club's back and no other members of staff were reportedly aware of the operation, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The player named that Conte benefited off was Emerson, who arrived at Chelsea in 2018. It is alleged that Conte and Pastorello made arangements to 'pocket a percentage' of the payer's agent feees and this started with Emerson.

Photo by Federico Proietti / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

It is unclear as to whether this has really happened and if it could have happened in other deals at the club.

The news came after Conte was previously investigated for playing a role in match fixing during his time at Juventus, but he was later acquitted.

The Italian has been linked with Manchester United lately.

