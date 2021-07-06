Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi is 'Determined' to Stay at Chelsea this Summer

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Hudson-Odoi Future Revealed Ahead of Return to Training

The winger is set to stay at the Blues this summer.
Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi remains determined to prove himself at the club and isn't interested in a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

The winger started brightly under Thomas Tuchel but failed to feature regularly towards the end of the season as it remains to be seen where Tuchel sees Hudson-Odoi's main position for the long-term.

According to Football.London, Hudson-Odoi is not looking to move away from Stamford Bridge as things stand.

Hudson-Odoi is determined to stay at Chelsea this summer

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga this summer with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund interested in the Chelsea academy graduate.

However, Football.London report that Hudson-Odoi is keen to impress Tuchel in pre-season and work hard to re-establish himself under the German manager.

Hudson-Odoi wasn't heavily used by Tuchel as his tenure left its early weeks. At the beginning, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack.

His training has already started after he showed off his work in the gym ahead of his return to Cobham this week.

Thomas Tuchel has a good relationship with Hudson-Odoi, despite him rarely featuring towards the business end of the season

What Hudson-Odoi has said?

Speaking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up Podcast, he said, as quoted by football.london: "It [the last couple of years] has been a roller-coaster.

"There have been a lot of ups, downs as well. But at the end of the day, I've got to take everything in my stride and take it on as a learning curve. I think to myself that any situation, good and bad, has to be taken positively."

