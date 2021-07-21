Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi in 'Best Physical Shape' This Pre-Season

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is in the best physical shame since he made it into the senioir squad three years ago, according to reports.

The winger spent the summer working hard on his physicality as the 20-year-old looks to impress boss Thomas Tuchel this pre-season.

As per The Athletic, Hudson-Odoi is in the best physical shape, looking very sharp and showing explosive speed ahead of the new season.

It has previously been reported that Hudson-Odoi is set to stay at Chelsea, despite reports linking him in a potential swap deal with Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

The winger has also been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund in a swap deal for Erling Haaland, however the player is unwilling to be involved in any deal whilst Tammy Abraham could be considered for the switch instead.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Hudson-Odoi wasn't heavily used by Tuchel as his tenure left its early weeks. At the beginning, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack.

But a new season calls for a new start and a clean slate as Hudson-Odoi has the chance to impress Tuchel whilst much of his competition remain on holiday following Euro 2020.

With the player looking sharp in training and it believed that he has a strong relationship with the Chelsea boss, Hudson-Odoi could be set for an impressive season with the Blues.

Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

What Hudson-Odoi has said on his Chelsea pathway

Speaking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up Podcast, he said, as quoted by football.london: "It [the last couple of years] has been a roller-coaster.

"There have been a lot of ups, downs as well. But at the end of the day, I've got to take everything in my stride and take it on as a learning curve. I think to myself that any situation, good and bad, has to be taken positively."

