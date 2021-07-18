Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi is Not Part of Thomas Tuchel's Plans

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is not part of Thomas Tuchel's plans this season, according to reports in France.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club, with Chelsea proposing including the player in a swap deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

As per L'Equipe via Get Football News France, Hudson-Odoi is not in Tuchel's plans this season as the Blues look to trade the winger for Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Hudson Odoi has been linked with a switch away with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both reportedly interested in the winger.

He didn't start in any of Chelsea's last seven league games, coming off the bench in three, but his future at Stamford Bridge has been cleared up once again.

The 20-year-old wasn't heavily used by Tuchel as his tenure left its early weeks. At the beginning, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack, which is putting doubt over the player's future.

What Hudson-Odoi has said on his Chelsea pathway

Speaking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up Podcast, he said, as quoted by football.london: "It [the last couple of years] has been a roller-coaster.

"There have been a lot of ups, downs as well. But at the end of the day, I've got to take everything in my stride and take it on as a learning curve. I think to myself that any situation, good and bad, has to be taken positively."

