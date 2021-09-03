Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Let Down' by Chelsea Over Rejected Borussia Dortmund Loan Move

Callum Hudson-Odoi feels let down by Chelsea after the Blues denied the winger a loan move to Borussia Dortmund in the transfer window, according to reports in England.

The winger had interest from the German giants but the club denied a move for him

As per the Athletic, there is a feeling among those close to Hudson-Odoi that the club have 'let him down' by denying a Deadline Day loan move to Germany.

Thomas Tuchel hasn't relied heavily on Hudson-Odoi in recent times but at the beginning of the German's reign, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack, with Hudson-Odoi wanting to go on loan for first team football.

The report continues to state that Dortmund had promised the 20-year-old regular first team football in his preferred left-wing role, rather than at wing-back where he has featured under Tuchel.

The Chelsea boss had the final say in the matter, rejecting a loan move as he wanted to keep Hudson-Odoi with the first team this season.

Speaking on the potential loan move, Tuchel rubbished the rumours:

"There is always room for improvement here in training and within this club. But, like I said, it is hard to argue with this opinion that he needs regular game time to improve his personal level. At the same time, it is not only about letting players go.

“So it is a huge challenge for him, but the door is always open to sneak through and to make your way. It can happen anytime for offensive players. In the moment, there is no loan and no thought considered.” Tuchel concluded.

It is now up to Hudson-Odoi to fight for his place in the Chelsea side.

