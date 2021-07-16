Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Rumours Rubbished

The rumours regarding Callum Hudson-Odoi switching international allegiance from England to Ghana have been rubbished by Simon Johnson of The Athletic.

It had previously been thought that the 20-year-old would commit his international future to Ghana over England after missing out on Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad.

However, as per Simon Johnson, there is no truth to these rumours.

Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham following Chelsea's Champions League win Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

Johnson said: "There is no substance to it and it won't be happening.

"He's only 20, has plenty of time and ability to add to his England caps."

The young Chelsea winger fuelled speculation as he spent his summer in Ghana, where he is eligible to play due to his father being born in the country.

However, he will not yet make the decision to switch allegiances.

Hudson-Odoi has made three appearances for England already, however none of these were in FIFA recognised competitions so he could still switch if he wished.

Ahead of the new season the winger is keen to impress Tuchel in pre-season and work hard to re-establish himself under the German manager.

A successful season with the Blues would likely see Hudson-Odoi return to the England setup ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The 20-year-old is looking to work his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

What Hudson-Odoi has said about his future?

Speaking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up Podcast, he said, as quoted by football.london: "It [the last couple of years] has been a roller-coaster.

"There have been a lot of ups, downs as well. But at the end of the day, I've got to take everything in my stride and take it on as a learning curve. I think to myself that any situation, good and bad, has to be taken positively."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube