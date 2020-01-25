Report: Hull City 1-2 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea sealed their spot into the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 2-1 win against Championship side Hull City.

Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring early on after the Blues' first shot on goal at the KCOM. Fikayo Tomori added another in the second-half after heading it past George Long.

Kamil Grosicki halved the deficit late on via a deflection, but Frank Lampard's side held on at the KCOM Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen lead the line for the Tigers as they welcomed the Premier League side to the KCOM Stadium.

Frank Lampard made eight changes to his side that drew with Arsenal during the week in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard arriving at the KCOM Stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup tie. Getty Images

Willy Caballero, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori returned to the Blues' side, as Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi were the three to keep their spots.

It was a poor start from the Blues as the hosts looked to pile early pressure on Frank Lampard's side. Recently Chelsea have struggled to put away their chances, but with their first attack of the game, they saw themselves ahead.

George Long was kept busy in the first-half as he made several saves to deny the visitors. Getty Images

Mateo Kovacic switched the play to find Cesar Azpilicueta, who saw his cross fall to Michy Batshuayi and the Belgian, via a deflection, had his shot head past long to send Chelsea ahead after six minutes.

He ended his run of 13 games without a goal in all competitions, and bagged his sixth of the season.

Michy Batshuayi then had another chance to get his second of the evening after Pedro found him, but his effort was deflected wide of the near post.

Michy Batshuayi celebrating after his deflected effort put Chelsea ahead early on. Getty Images

Chelsea looked threatening in every attack they had, and inside 15 minutes they should have been two nil ahead. Mason Mount slotted Ross Barkley in, but the 26-year-old's effort was well saved by Long.

Mateo Kovacic was at it again with another excellent ball - to find Mason Mount but George Long denied the 21-year-old.

George Long was called into action just before the break as he denied Cesar Azpilicueta from close range.

Callum Hudson-Odoi in battle with Eric Lichaj at the KCOM Stadium. Getty Images

Mateo Kovacic received the first booking of the game inside the first minute of the second-half after chopping down Jarrod Bowen 30-yards out from goal.

Hull City started the second-half like they did in the first - on the front foot, and they nearly capitalised on a defensive mix up from the Blues.

Jarrod Bowen nearly levelled it up for the hosts just before the hour mark on Humberside. He ran at the Blues goal, but he couldn't keep his effort down as it sailed over Willy Caballero's goal.

But it was Chelsea who scored the second of the game as Hull City were coming back into the game.

Ross Barkley delivered an excellent ball into the box, and Fikayo Tomori made no mistake at the back post to head it past George Long.

Fikayo Tomori wheeling away in celebration after doubling Chelsea's lead. Getty Images

Frank Lampard then made a change with 25 minutes to go to hand Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount a breather - Willian was brought on, as was youngster Billy Gilmour who made his FA Cup debut.

Pedro nearly added a third after Willian played it to the Spaniard, but he could only drag it wide of the right post.

He had another chance minutes later as Ross Barkley played him in, but he could only dink his effort past Long into the near post.

But Hull City didn't give up and they got their reward as they pulled one back with less than 15 minutes on the clock. Kamil Grosicki had his free-kick deflected by Mateo Kovacic to catch Willy Caballero off guard, and to halve the deficit.

Chelsea would've felt aggrieved with the initial decision to award a free-kick, after replays showed that Marcos Alonso made no contact with Josh Magennis.

Despite late pressure, Chelsea held on against the Championship side to secure their spot in the next round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Chelsea completed the job, just, at hand at the KCOM Stadium, and sealed their place in Monday night's draw for the fifth round draw

Frank Lampard will continue to be displeased with the way Chelsea failed to kill the game off, whilst not keeping a clean sheet.

