Report: Hull City leading race to sign Chelsea youngster on 18-month loan deal

Matt Debono

Championship side Hull City are leading the race to land Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe on an 18-month loan deal. 

The 20-year-old has caught the interest of the Tigers, who are looking to bolster their midfield options, and see versatile midfielder as an option this month.

Swansea City and Derby County have also reportedly shown interest in the 20-year-old. West Brom have previously shown interest, but they're approach was denied by the Blues as the Baggies looked to secure a loan deal with an option-to-buy. 

But The Sun reports that Grant McCann's Hull City have shown 'the strongest interest' in the midfielder and are looking to complete a loan deal in the next week for the youngster.

Uwakwe penned a new deal in west London last summer, and now Chelsea are willing to let him leave on loan for a period of time. 

He has played in the Premier League 2 this season for the Blues, and has also featured for the England U20s too. 

---------

WATCH: An update on the future of Olivier Giroud at Chelsea.

---------

The youngster will be hoping to achieve the same level of progress as Reece James, who spent his first season of senior football out on loan before returning to Chelsea to become a regular starter at the club. 

Similarly with Conor Gallagher, who has been recalled by the Blues, after an excellent start to the season in the Championship.

With over two weeks left to go until the end of the transfer window, Hull City have plenty of time to complete a deal for Tariq Uwakwe.

----------

