Report: Ian Maatsen Unlikely to Return to Chelsea From Coventry City Loan Amid Lucas Digne Interest

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is unlikely to be recalled by the club in January despite Ben Chilwell being ruled out until the end of the season.

The English defender was forced off against Juventus in the Champions League and despite it looking positive for the Blues, he now requires surgery which will see him ruled out until the end of the season.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea are unlikely to recall Maatsen from his loan spell at Coventry City despite Chilwell's absence.

IMAGO / PA Images

Furthermore, Emerson Palmieri could be recalled but there is a clause in his loan deal at Lyon which allows the French side to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Therefore, Chelsea would prefer to add to their ranks and have been heavily linked with a move for Lucas Digne from Everton, an ideal replacement for Chilwell.

It was reported that Chelsea would make a decision on whether to recall Emerson or Maatsen by December 30th and it appears that they will opt against bringing the Dutch teenager back to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / ANP

Maatsen has only had two spells away from the club, the first with Charlton Athletic in League One last season before joining Coventry City in the Championship for the current campaign.

So far, Maatsen has made 21 appearances for the Robins this season and Chelsea do not wish to disrupt his progress by recalling him to play a back-up role to Marcos Alonso during Chilwell's absence.

