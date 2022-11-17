Report: Inter Milan And Juventus Keen On N'Golo Kante
Rumours around Kante's future at Stamford Bridge have been circulating for some time now and La Repubblica are now reporting that Inter Milan and Juventus are the two clubs that are weighing up a move for the midfielder.
Reports in the UK have not ruled out Kante staying at Chelsea beyond the summer and with how valuable he is to the Blues when he is fully fit, you can understand why.
Unfortunately, injury troubles have hampered the 31-year old in the past couple of seasons and he currently finds himself out of action for a few months after aggravating a previous hamstring injury in October, which has Chelsea thinking twice about whether to offer their player of six years a new deal.
Read More
With Kante the age that he is and fellow Chelsea midfielder Jorginho turning 31 at the end of December, the Blues will have to start planning for the future of their midfield with their current crop entering their twilight years.
Chelsea are known to be interested in Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo two other wildcard targets for the club.
With Qatar 2022 just three days away, click here to check out which Blues will be representing their nations at the tournament.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Xabi Alonso Wants To Keep Callum Hudson-Odoi At Bayer Leverkusen
- Report: Chelsea Have Made No Fresh Contact For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Memphis Depay Interested In January Move To Chelsea
- Report: Armando Broja To Return To Cobham To Assess Ankle Injury
- Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January
- Report: Graham Potter Has 'Full Backing' Of Owners
- Report: Arsen Zakharyan Payment Logistics 'Handled'