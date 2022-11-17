Report: Inter Milan And Juventus Keen On N'Golo Kante

Rumours around Kante's future at Stamford Bridge have been circulating for some time now and La Repubblica are now reporting that Inter Milan and Juventus are the two clubs that are weighing up a move for the midfielder.

Reports in the UK have not ruled out Kante staying at Chelsea beyond the summer and with how valuable he is to the Blues when he is fully fit, you can understand why.

Kante has been a key part of Chelsea's midfield since his arrival in 2016 IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Unfortunately, injury troubles have hampered the 31-year old in the past couple of seasons and he currently finds himself out of action for a few months after aggravating a previous hamstring injury in October, which has Chelsea thinking twice about whether to offer their player of six years a new deal.

With Kante the age that he is and fellow Chelsea midfielder Jorginho turning 31 at the end of December, the Blues will have to start planning for the future of their midfield with their current crop entering their twilight years.

Both Kante's and Jorginho's Chelsea deals run out in July 2023 IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are known to be interested in Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo two other wildcard targets for the club.

