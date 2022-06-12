Report: International Round-Up As Chelsea Women's Forward Sets Off Comeback In Friendly

Pernille Harder helped Denmark to a 2-1 victory in a friendly match versus Austria.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The Danes went 1-0 down before the thirty minute mark through a goal from Bayern Munich's Sarah Zadrazil.

However, Harder marked her return to international football in style as she captained the comeback and equalised late into the second half.

The goal came from a well-worked freekick by midfielder Kathrine Moller Kuhl before Sofie Junge Pedersen of Juventus scored the winner with 15 minutes to go. It sealed Denmark's first game and victory of their Euros 2022 warm-up.

With the tournament starting in under a month, Harder knows they'll be facing an uphill battle from the beginning as they face Germany in their first game of the group stage.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old is set to avoid playing against any Blue teammates until the quarterfinals, should Denmark make it through, where she could then face the likes of Fran Kirby with England or Zecira Musovic with Sweden.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The next time a Blue could be in action is the 16th of June when England take on Belgium.

