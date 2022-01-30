Skip to main content
Report: It 'Did Not Sit Well' With Jules Kounde After Being Denied Move to Chelsea

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde was not happy, according to reports, when he was denied the opportunity to move to west London and sign for Chelsea.

The French defender was heavily linked all summer with a move to the Blues, but after a disagreement over his transfer fee, the move never materialised.

Since the beginning of the season however, the links have not gone away and it plenty of speculation still surrounds the potential move.

imago1008604075h

As per AS, it did not set well with Kounde that Sevilla weren't prepared to sell him at the end of the summer market.

Since then, the centre-back has accepted that he is to stay in La Liga for now, but he is also aware of Chelsea's approach.

Read More

The report also states that the Blues are likely to attempt an offer to attract the young talent before the summer transfer window, to avoid competition from other clubs.

Despite Sevilla reportedly originally not letting him go for less than 80 million euros, they are likely now to lower that price tag, with Roman Abramovich willing to pay 55 million.

imago1009037100h

With the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen likely to depart the club at the end of the season, Chelsea will be keen to reinforce their defensive strengths.

The club's defence has been redefined under Thomas Tuchel and many across Europe are frightened by it.

Since arriving at the club in January 2021, no other side in Europe's top five leagues has more clean sheets than Tuchel's Chelsea.

