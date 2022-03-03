Report: Jake Clarke-Salter Offered Coventry City Deal Amid Potential Summer Chelsea Departure

Chelsea loanee Jake Clarke-Salter has been offered a deal at Coventry City amid a potential departure from his parent club in the summer, according to reports.

The Blues man is currently on loan at the Sky Blues, who are sitting tenth in the Championship table.

It is his sixth loan spell away from the World and European Champions, with the 24-year-old coming through the academy at Cobham.

IMAGO / News Images

According to Nathan Gissing, Coventry have offered the centre-back a three year deal to make his move there permanent.

His contract at Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season, and he could therefore leave the club indefinitely should he not sign a new deal.

There is believed to be interest from other clubs in his services, with teams in England, Germany, Belgium and Holland all keeping tabs on Clarke-Salter.

However he is yet to have made a decision on his future 'as he is concentrating on his football at Coventry.'

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Clarke-Slater has only ever featured twice for Chelsea, with one Premier League and EFL Cup appearance a piece.

He has been on loan at a variety of clubs to further his progress with the centre-back also playing for Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse Arnhem and Birmingham City twice.

So far this season he has made 25 appearances for Coventry and kept eight clean sheets in all competitions.

Throughout his career, he has made a total of 186 appearances for all clubs he has featured for, scoring five and assisting six from the centre of defence.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube