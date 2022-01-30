Skip to main content
Report: Joe Edwards Set for Chelsea Departure as He Joins Frank Lampard at Everton

Chelsea coach Joe Edwards is set for a departure after a long career with the club, joining Frank Lampard at Everton.

His 18-year coaching spell at Stamford Bridge comes to an end as he looks to gain a promotion on Merseyside.

As per Matt Law and Nizaar Kinsella, Edwards is set to join Lampard at Everton.

imago0035581837h

Law reports that Edwards is expected to team up again with Lampard, possibly as his assistant manager in the Premier League, with Jody Morris no longer working with the former Chelsea boss.

Edwards has been part of the coaching staff since 2004, retiring as a player as he began coaching at a young age with the Academy.

Read More

He has come on leaps and bounds and cemented his place as part of Chelsea's coaching staff, but it appears that he has been tempted into leaving the club to link up with Lampard once again.

imago1000444793h

The pair have a strong relationship, dating back to Lampard's playing days before being a key part of his managerial side at Chelsea.

Chris Jones, formerly of Chelsea, will also join Lampard in Everton whilst Paul Clement could be part of his backroom team.

It is not all doom and gloom for Chelsea, however, as Anthony Barry is set to remain with Thomas Tuchel's team despite reports that Everton were keen to bring him in with Lampard.

There is no official announcement as of yet but it is reported that Lampard has signed his contract and an announcement is expected soon.

