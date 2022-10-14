Skip to main content
Report: Joe Shields Move To Chelsea 'Completed'

Southampton Recruitment Director Joe Shields is set to join Chelsea in a similar role.

The overhaul of Chelsea under new owner Todd Boehly is set to continue, with the Director of Recruitment position the latest to experience rapid turnover. 

According to Matt Law, the rumored move for Southampton's current Recruitment Chief Joe Shields was 'completed' sometime on Wednesday. 

Todd Boehly

Though he only joined Southampton in July, it seems Shields viewed this opportunity to join Chelsea as one that was too good to pass up. 

He is set to take on the role of Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent at Stamford Bridge. He will do so following serving gardening leave at Saint Mary's, meaning he is unlikely to be in place before the January transfer window opens. 

Additionally, Law claims that there is potential for as many as four more appointments within the sporting side of Chelsea, a number that includes the imminent arrival of Christopher Vivell as the club's new Technical Director.

Todd Boehly

Since acquiring the club from Roman Abramovich, Boehly has been very quick to get his own people in place in an attempt to set the club up for long-term success. The imminent appointment of Shields is the latest step in this vision of his. 

