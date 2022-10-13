Skip to main content
Report: Joe Shields Still Undecided On Joining Chelsea

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Report: Joe Shields Still Undecided On Joining Chelsea

Joe Shields, Chelsea's target for their Director of Recruitment, has not made a final decision regarding his future.

Though strongly linked to a move from Southampton to Chelsea, recent reports claim that current Saints Recruitment Chief Joe Shields has not decided one way or another where his future lies.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Englishman is still mulling over whether or not to jump ship to Stamford Bridge. This is an enormous decision for him and he is giving it his due diligence.

Todd Boehly

Shields wants to make the best decision for both his professional career as well as his family. He knows he has little senior recruitment experience to fall back on and is wary of getting into a role he is not yet fully prepared for and that may hamper his development.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Should he desire to leave Saint Mary's, he will certainly be subjected to a notice period or gardening leave. The decision will likely come down to what Shields views as achievable with Southampton and his opinion on Chelsea's long-term plan and model.

Todd Boehly

Southampton are reportedly unhappy with how this potential departure has been handled and, despite Shields' current indecision, still expect him to depart. 

Chelsea have not opened formal discussions with Southampton but will swiftly do so should Shields decide he wishes to join the Blues' exciting project. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kepa Arrizabalaga vs AC Milan
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Forgot About Meeting Graham Potter 5 Years Ago

By Melissa Edwards
Emma Hayes
News

Emma Hayes Enters Recovery After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

By Melissa Edwards
Sandro Tonali and Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Consider Move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali

By Melissa Edwards
Konrad Laimer
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Join Race For Konrad Laimer

By Luka Foley
Thomas Tuchel
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Would Consider England Job

By Luka Foley
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea 'Closing In' On Joe Shields

By Stephen Smith
Reece James
News

Report: Reece James Should Be Back For Manchester United Game

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay More Than £100million For Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett