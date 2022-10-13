Report: Joe Shields Still Undecided On Joining Chelsea

Though strongly linked to a move from Southampton to Chelsea, recent reports claim that current Saints Recruitment Chief Joe Shields has not decided one way or another where his future lies.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Englishman is still mulling over whether or not to jump ship to Stamford Bridge. This is an enormous decision for him and he is giving it his due diligence.

Shields wants to make the best decision for both his professional career as well as his family. He knows he has little senior recruitment experience to fall back on and is wary of getting into a role he is not yet fully prepared for and that may hamper his development.

Should he desire to leave Saint Mary's, he will certainly be subjected to a notice period or gardening leave. The decision will likely come down to what Shields views as achievable with Southampton and his opinion on Chelsea's long-term plan and model.

Southampton are reportedly unhappy with how this potential departure has been handled and, despite Shields' current indecision, still expect him to depart.

Chelsea have not opened formal discussions with Southampton but will swiftly do so should Shields decide he wishes to join the Blues' exciting project.

