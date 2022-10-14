Report: Joe Shields Told To 'Stay Away' From Southampton Facilities

Though he has only been with the club since July, Joe Shields is set to depart Saint Mary's for a position within Chelsea's recruitment setup. Due to this, Southampton have reportedly told Shields he must stay away from all club facilities for the time being.

The Athletic's Dan Sheldon has provided extension detail regarding the Blues' pursuit of Shields. His new role within the Chelsea setup would see him become the director of recruitment and be a key advisor to the new American ownership group.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This potential hiring has all developed rather quickly and, according to Sheldon, has caught his current club by surprise. There has been no contact between the two clubs and the initial news broke without their knowledge, leaving Southampton officials furious.

Should this expected move be completed, the Englishman will likely have to serve a six-month notice period before undertaking work at Chelsea, though this could be brought down by the clubs agreeing on a compensation figure.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Though they are certainly disappointed with how this has played out, officials within Southampton understand why this offer is so appealing to Shields and also acknowledge that nothing has been done wrong by any party throughout this process.

For the time being, Shields will have to stay away and wait for more clarity regarding his future.

