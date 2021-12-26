Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: John Terry Set for Sensational Chelsea Return in Academy Role

Author:

Chelsea legend John Terry is set to make a sensational return to the club after departing Stamford Bridge four years ago, according to reports.

The former Blue moved to Aston Villa for the 2017/18 season before retiring from playing and becoming an assistant head coach at Villa Park.

But now the former Chelsea skipper is set to make his return to the club in a coaching capacity, according to the Athletic.

imago0032722106h

The report states that Terry is expected to return to Chelsea to assist in the youth development side of the club.

It is unclear as to what this role will involve, but he will join former Blues Petr Cech, Ashley Cole, Joe Cole & Tore Andre Flo (amongst others) with roles at the club.

Read More

Chelsea also had former Blue Frank Lampard in charge as head coach last season, but he was dismissed in January and replaced with Thomas Tuchel.

imago1002707790h

The Blues have seen three youngsters make their debut after Covid-19 and injury issues in the first team squad, with Harvey Vale, Xavi Simmons and Jude Soonsup-Bell starting against Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Terry will likely work closely with the trio, who will drop back down to the Academy to play football at some point as the first teamers return for the Blues.

The Chelsea legend left his role at Aston Villa in the summer and has been out of work since but is eager to get back into football and an opportunity at Chelsea looks to have emerged.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0036809345h
News

Report: John Terry Set for Sensational Chelsea Return in Academy Role

45 seconds ago
imago1008809169h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Assess Jules Kounde Offer Ahead of January Transfer Window

30 minutes ago
imago1008817352h
News

Thomas Tuchel Has Chelsea Concerns Over Covid-19 Disruption

1 hour ago
imago1008445497h (1)
News

Andreas Christensen Doubtful for Chelsea's Premier League vs Aston Villa

1 hour ago
imago1008826848h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Christian Pulisic Message as Chelsea Look to Support Fight

2 hours ago
imago1008822404h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Time for Chelsea to Ride the Storm & Weather the Dark cloud Over Them

3 hours ago
imago1008766996h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Hakim Ziyech Injury Update Ahead of Aston Villa Trip

3 hours ago
imago1007696719h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

4 hours ago