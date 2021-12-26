Report: John Terry Set for Sensational Chelsea Return in Academy Role

Chelsea legend John Terry is set to make a sensational return to the club after departing Stamford Bridge four years ago, according to reports.

The former Blue moved to Aston Villa for the 2017/18 season before retiring from playing and becoming an assistant head coach at Villa Park.

But now the former Chelsea skipper is set to make his return to the club in a coaching capacity, according to the Athletic.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The report states that Terry is expected to return to Chelsea to assist in the youth development side of the club.

It is unclear as to what this role will involve, but he will join former Blues Petr Cech, Ashley Cole, Joe Cole & Tore Andre Flo (amongst others) with roles at the club.

Chelsea also had former Blue Frank Lampard in charge as head coach last season, but he was dismissed in January and replaced with Thomas Tuchel.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Blues have seen three youngsters make their debut after Covid-19 and injury issues in the first team squad, with Harvey Vale, Xavi Simmons and Jude Soonsup-Bell starting against Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Terry will likely work closely with the trio, who will drop back down to the Academy to play football at some point as the first teamers return for the Blues.

The Chelsea legend left his role at Aston Villa in the summer and has been out of work since but is eager to get back into football and an opportunity at Chelsea looks to have emerged.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube