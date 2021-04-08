Report: Jorginho expects Chelsea to offer contract extension past 2023

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is expecting club owner Roman Abramovich to offer him a new contract before the summer transfer window.

Despite being key to Thomas Tuchel's revolution at Stamford Bridge so far, the 29-year-old is being heavily linked with a move back to the Serie A, with Napoli, Inter, Juventus and AC Milan all interested in the Italian's signature.

"He [Jorginho] wants to return to Italy. If Napoli will have the will to bring him back to the squad, we will be well disposed," said his agent João Santos, speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, as quoted by Calcio Mercato and relayed by Sempre Milan.

READ MORE: Jorginho makes Napoli admission after confirming Chelsea future

READ MORE: Jorginho calls for calm after Chelsea edge closer to Champions League semi-finals

READ MORE: Jorginho dismisses talk of Chelsea exit amid Italy return speculation

UEFA / Twitter

"He [Jorginho] costs 50 million euros and still has a two-year contract. I think [Roman] Abramovich will offer a renewal shortly anyway."

Santos was further quizzed about the chances of his client sealing a switch to Juventus in the summer, amid interest from the Serie A leaders.

He replied: "[Fabio] Paratico [Juventus' Chief Football Officer] knows football. He is not attracting interest only from the Bianconeri, but also in Inter and AC Milan.”

READ MORE: Bayern Munich chief praises Marina Granovskaia for 'very good job' at Chelsea

READ MORE: Chelsea keep Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovačić's Champions League dream alive

READ MORE: Mason Mount sends warning to Chelsea teammates ahead of Champions League second leg against Porto

However, the midfielder's recent comments seemed to play down the idea of him potentially leaving the club in the near future.

"Dude, I’ll tell you the truth. At the moment, how am I going to think about the future two years from now, having what I still have to play this season? Then the Euros are coming," said Jorginho, speaking to TNT Sports, as quoted by Sport Witness.

“So, honestly, there’s no way to think ahead. In fact, I’m very happy here [at Chelsea]. I’m really happy here. So I don’t think about anything else either. Now, at the moment, there’s no reason to think about what will happen in two years, for example."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube