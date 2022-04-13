Skip to main content
Report: Jorginho Will Not Renew Chelsea Contract Amid Juventus Interest

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho will not renew his Chelsea contract amid interest from Serie A side Juventus, according to reports in Italy.

The 29-year-old's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season and he could be heading back to Italy.

According to Calcio Mercato Italy TV, via Sport Witness, Jorginho will not renew his contract at Chelsea.

imago1011273188h

Italian journalist Filippo Cornacchia told the press: “Jorginho has a one-year contract that he will not renew."

Therefore, it looks like he could depart for Juventus, who are reportedly interested in his signature.

This comes just weeks after the Italian international's agent revealed to Calcio Mercato, via Sport Witness, that his priority is to renew his contract at the World and European Champions.

"I haven’t talked to Juve, but I know of their interest in Jorginho," he admitted.

imago1011270943h

"We have a contract with Chelsea until 2023 and it is a particular moment for the club, where there are no negotiations, also because the market is blocked both in entry and in exit. If the situation unfolds, the priority will be to deal with the renewal.

"Should Chelsea fail to renew their contract, then we will listen to all the teams involved."

This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted he wants Jorginho's future solved in the summer, to save the Blues from losing him for free in 2023.

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish," he said.

imago1011130332h
