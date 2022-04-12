Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Juventus 'Continuing' Talks With Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Ahead of Summer Move

Juventus are continuing talks with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as they look to secure his services on a free transfer, according to reports.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the season and the club are currently unable to offer him a renewal due to Roman Abramovich selling Chelsea.

As per Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Juventus have continued their talks for Rudiger ahead of a summer move.

imago1011168209h

The report states the Turin side’s ‘negotiation’ with the Germany international ‘continues’.

It continues to state that the Juventus ‘offer is there and is considered important’, because ‘the distance from his requests resists, as well as the competition’ from other clubs, who are keen to sign the Chelsea star themselves.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It will come down to Rudiger's choice come the end of the season, but Chelsea are helpless as it stands as they have been restricted after Abramovich's sanctioning.

imago1008434006h (1)

The club cannot offer it's players contract extensions until a new owner is in place, which is thought to happen in May.

The most recent reports have stated Rudiger is wanting a 'good project' to be part of this summer.

Rudiger has attracted interest from across Europe: Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG have all shown interest, while Barcelona are the latest to join the race for his signature but it looks like he could return to Serie A with Juventus. 

It remains to be seen as to where he will end up, whilst remaining at Chelsea cannot be ruled out.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011140119h
News

Kai Havertz Reflects on Chelsea's Champions League Win Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011130599h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus 'Working' On Signing Chelsea's Jorginho Amid PSG & Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010114114h
News

Report: Newcastle Target Chelsea's Neil Bath & Jim Fraser in Academy Swoop

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0154270785h
News

Tom Ricketts Praises Lord Bilimoria After Naming Him in Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0137574661h
News

Lord Bilimoria Praises Ricketts Family for 'Track Record' Ahead of Final Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0004808629h (1)
News

Stephen Pagliuca Hints at Atalanta Share Sale as He Confirms Chelsea Bid Will Meet UEFA Approval

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1009355678h
News

Lord Karan Bilimoria Set to Be Named as Chelsea Director if Ricketts Family Investment Group Win Bid

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago0004808629h (1)
News

Chelsea Bidder Stephen Pagliuca Wishes Blues Luck Ahead of Champions League Clash vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms6 hours ago