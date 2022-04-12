Report: Juventus 'Continuing' Talks With Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Ahead of Summer Move

Juventus are continuing talks with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as they look to secure his services on a free transfer, according to reports.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the season and the club are currently unable to offer him a renewal due to Roman Abramovich selling Chelsea.

As per Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Juventus have continued their talks for Rudiger ahead of a summer move.

The report states the Turin side’s ‘negotiation’ with the Germany international ‘continues’.

It continues to state that the Juventus ‘offer is there and is considered important’, because ‘the distance from his requests resists, as well as the competition’ from other clubs, who are keen to sign the Chelsea star themselves.

It will come down to Rudiger's choice come the end of the season, but Chelsea are helpless as it stands as they have been restricted after Abramovich's sanctioning.

The club cannot offer it's players contract extensions until a new owner is in place, which is thought to happen in May.

The most recent reports have stated Rudiger is wanting a 'good project' to be part of this summer.

Rudiger has attracted interest from across Europe: Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG have all shown interest, while Barcelona are the latest to join the race for his signature but it looks like he could return to Serie A with Juventus.

It remains to be seen as to where he will end up, whilst remaining at Chelsea cannot be ruled out.

