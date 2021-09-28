September 28, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Juventus Team News Revealed Ahead of Champions League Clash

Author:

Chelsea will face a slightly weakened Juventus side on Wednesday night.

The Blues will play their second Champions League fixture of the season in Turin as they battle it out in Group H.

They currently sit second in the table and are only behind their midweek opponents due to goal difference.

1006593177

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Juventus will be without Paulo Dybala and former Blue Alvaro Morata.

Both players were involved in their side's 3-2 win over Sampdoria on Sunday. Dybala scored the opening goal of the game but was forced off with an injury to his thigh. 

Morata also partook in the victory, but a hamstring problem means he will miss the game against one of his old clubs.

However, Adrien Rabiot and Arthur have both returned to training ahead of the game so there is a chance we could see them feature against the European champions.

sipa_35256324

Thomas Tuchel revealed Chelsea's team news earlier today in his pre-match press conference.

The Blues will be without N'Golo Kante as he tested positive for COVID-19 and is required to quarantine.

Reece James will also miss the fixture due to an injury he sustained against Manchester City on Saturday, which saw him being replaced by Thiago Silva in the first half.

Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are also unavailable.

Chelsea have already made a successful start to their European title defence this season courtesy of their 1-0 win over Zenit a couple of weeks ago.

Wednesday's game will be only the fifth time the two sides have faced each other, with the most recent fixture taking place back in 2012.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube