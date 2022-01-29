Skip to main content
Report: Kai Havertz and Timo Werner Stance Revealed After Thomas Tuchel's Decision at Chelsea

Chelsea forwards Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are reported to be angry but understanding with manager Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave them out of the squad so frequently.

The two players have struggled for game time this season, with big money signing Romelu Lukaku favoured up front.

Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are also reported to be in the same position as the two German forwards.

imago1002995363h

As reported by German sports news outlet Bild, both Havertz and Werner showed disapproval at their recent lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

However, once Tuchel's plans to slowly reintegrate them into the squad following their recent recoveries from Covid-19, they began to show understanding.

Since recovering from the illness, Havertz has only featured in two of a possible five matches.

Read More

Werner, on the hand, has struggled with injuries as well, missing a total of seven games due to either injury or Covid-19.

He has made a total of four appearances out of a possible nine for which he was available.

imago1008930426h

With Chelsea's forward rotation, it is very difficult for the likes of Werner and Havertz to get game time.

Mason Mount is likely to start the majority of games in the front three and big money striker Romelu Lukaku will likely be in the mix as much as possible too.

That leaves one place left to be fought out between ZIyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi Werner and Havertz.

Should the links between the Blues and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele amount to anything, competition will only get more fierce.

