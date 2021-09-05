Report: Kai Havertz Doubtful for Germany After Contracting 'Flu Virus'

Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz is a doubt for his country's World Cup qualifier against Armenia after contracting a 'flu virus' according to reports.

The German has been unlucky, having previously had COVID-19, although there is no mention of Coronavirus in the latest reports.

As per Kicker via Twitter, Havertz is not training with the Germany squad due to the virus.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The German would be keep to play after featuring in the first match of Hansi Flick's Germany reign, but will likely not feature due to the illness.

It is yet to be revealed as the the extent of his symptoms or if he will be back at Chelsea training next week but there has been no mention of COVID-19 in the reports.

SIPA USA

Havertz has previously said that he will show his best for Chelsea this season.

He said: "When I play three games not so good now, people will say, ‘It was only one game and he scored one goal, that’s it’.

“But for me, it was very important, and maybe it gives me a little bit more trust in myself. I just hope the new season will continue like the last season ended. I will try my best to show that again.”

The German will be looking to return to training as soon as possible as Chelsea face Aston Villa in the next match of the Premier League season as the Blues look to build on a positive start and push for a title challenge.

