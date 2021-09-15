Report: 'One of the Top Earners' - Kai Havertz's Contract Is Revealed

Chelsea star Kai Havertz is reported to be one of the highest earners in German football.

The 22-year-old joined the Blues last summer from Bayer Leverkusen for a then club record fee of around £75 million.

He has since registered ten goals and ten assists in 51 appearances for the club, including the winner in the Champions League final against Manchester City in May.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In a tweet from journalist Christian Falk, Havertz's contract earnings were revealed.

He said: "TRUE Kai Havertz is one of the top earners in german football with a salary at Chelsea with 18 to 20 mil € (gross)."

This would also make him one of the top earners at the club.

The German had a tough start to life at Chelsea. Delayed ends to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant clubs were unable to have a proper pre-season with Havertz starting in the club's opening game against Brighton last season, just 10 days after he joined.

He also tested positive for the virus soon after and it was a long period of time before Havertz was able to return to 100% fitness.

However, he enjoyed a strong end to the season. He netted an impressive brace against Fulham and assisted fellow countryman Timo Werner in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

The Blues star capped off a strong first season at Chelsea with the winning goal in the Champions League final, leading the club to their second title.

Havertz has impressed so far this campaign with an assist in the Super Cup final and a goal in the draw away at Liverpool.

