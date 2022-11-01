Report: Kalidou Koulibaly Believes Chelsea Can Win The Premier League

Kalidou Koulibaly has recently returned to Chelsea training, which can be seen as nothing other than a massive boost for the Blue's.

The Senegal centre-back is important to Graham Potter's side, and he actually believes the team as a whole is strong enough to challenge for this season's Premier League title.

It's a claim that many Chelsea fans may not fully believe, but will be delighted at least to hear someone in the team thinks it's possible.

Kalidou Koulibaly believes Chelsea can win the league. IMAGO / Action Plus

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Kalidou Koulibaly has recently stated in an interview that he believes Chelsea are capable of winning the Premier League title.

Speaking recently, Koulibaly had this to say about the possible chances of the Blue's lifting England's most illustrious prize.

"We can win the Premier League this season, I want to make history”.

“I arrive with a coach who wanted me at all costs, and then he leaves. Both Tuchel & Potter play with 3 defences, I was used to a 4 with Napoli. But you never stop learning”.

Chelsea are currently 6th in the league, 10 points off league leaders Arsenal who they do face at the weekend.

It will be interesting to see where the Blue's end up come the season's end, an while it may not end up being a Premier League title on the horizon, at least their is belief inside the camp.

